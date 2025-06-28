2025 Countdown to IUFB Kickoff: Day 63 (Mitch Verstegen)

Bob Bostad loves his big-bodied Wisconsin linemen, and that's exactly what IU has in Mitch Verstegen who heads into his second season in Bloomington. He was a three-star recruit that really flashed his strength in his high school career.

He's more of a mauler at this point in time, but he does have the chance to stick at tackle instead of sliding inside. For a room that has some similar type, younger players on the interior of the O-Line, having a young guy develop at tackle is key. We've seen just how pricey it can be in the NIL era to get linemen (especially offensive tackles) out of the portal, so keep and developing guys like Verstegen will be a continued focus for just about every program in the country. IU has some returnees and some experienced additions at offensive tackle projecting to play a majority of the snaps in 2025-26, but Verstegen does have a chance to crack the two-deep this fall. Right now he's probably a guy that plays wherever needed to get game reps, but in the future, he could be potential right tackle option for IU. Only time will tell!

From IUHoosiers.com - “Offensive lineman for head coach Michael Moreau at Kaukauna High School ... Consensus three-star prospect by ESPN, 247Sports, Rivals and On3 … Rated the No. 116 offensive tackle by On3 … Consensus top-20 recruit in Wisconsin by ESPN (No. 15), 247Sports (No. 18), Rivals (No. 10) and On3 (No. 14) … Tabbed first-team Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-State as a senior … Selected WFCA All-Region as a junior … Named Fox Valley Association Offensive Lineman of the Year as a senior … Two-time unanimous first-team All-Fox Valley Association selection on the offensive line.”

