An early-year matchup with Idaho is no more, furthermore, the rest of their non-conference schedule will have a completely different look. But the level of competition won't take too much of a dip.

Indiana released their football schedule for the 2023 season on Wednesday afternoon.

A season opener hosting Ohio State will present a large challenge for Tom Allen and the Hoosiers. At least they won't have to spend the majority of the season with that matchup against the Buckeyes in the back of their mind.

Additionally, trips to Michigan and Penn State include two of the toughest environments for a Big Ten team to play in. The Hoosiers will face Wisconsin for the first time since beating them 14-6 during the 2020 season.

Consecutive non-conference games with Indiana State, Louisville, and Akron respectively, gives the Hoosiers a break from the under-the-radar tougher teams like Cincinnati and Western Kentucky.

Indiana and Louisville will face off at Lucas Oil Stadium, on Sep. 16.