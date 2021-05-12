2022 Hot Board: Late Spring
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
The following 2022 recruiting board for Indiana is updated with the latest commits, offers, targets and interests. It is organized based on the mutual interest from the prospect and Indiana.
Indiana is currently over the scholarship limit for the 2022 recruiting class.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news