Zach Apple helps Team USA win Gold, set World Record in 400m Medley Relay

On the final night of competition for swimmers at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Team USA went out big, setting a World Record in the 400m Medley Relay.

Part of that relay team was former IU swimmer Zach Apple. Apple, a 2019 graduate, swam the freestyle leg and final leg of the relay. His split came in at 46.9 seconds. The team’s time was 3:26.78.

That time by the US eclipsed the previous world record (3:27.28) by half a second and also the previous Olympic record (3:27.95) by over a second.