Zach Apple helps Team USA win Gold, set World Record in 400m Medley Relay
On the final night of competition for swimmers at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Team USA went out big, setting a World Record in the 400m Medley Relay.
Part of that relay team was former IU swimmer Zach Apple. Apple, a 2019 graduate, swam the freestyle leg and final leg of the relay. His split came in at 46.9 seconds. The team’s time was 3:26.78.
That time by the US eclipsed the previous world record (3:27.28) by half a second and also the previous Olympic record (3:27.95) by over a second.
Ryan Murphy, Michael Andrew and Caeleb Dressel also swam in the Gold Medal relay alongside Apple. Former IU All-American Blake Pieroni anchored the 400m Relay team in the preliminary heats, meaning he also receives a medal.
The was Apple’s second Gold Medal of the Olympics, adding to the Gold he won in the 400m Freestyle Relay.
Since the event began in 1960, the USA men’s team has won every single event they have competed in - 15 straight.
With just one diving event to go, Indiana athletes have combined for 11 total medals in aquatics. Four Gold, five Silver and two Bronze.
----
