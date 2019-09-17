After a 51-10 blowout loss to Ohio State, young Indiana defensive backs like Devon Matthews and Bryant Fitzgerald are leaning on experienced leaders like Marcelino Ball, Raheem Layne and Andre Brown to guide the mindset in the defensive backs room heading out of Week Three and into the rest of the season.

It’s clear that following the blowout loss to Ohio State has spawned self-reflection in the Indiana secondary and has forced leaders within the defensive backs rooms to step up.

Junior cornerback Raheem Layne emphasized that each defensive back needs to enter practice this week prepared to “do his job,” in whatever capacity that might be, and for some defensive backs, part of their job is to lead the young defenders out of a bad weekend and into a productive week.

“I know it’s a tough situation, but you can't have everybody hanging their heads down,” Layne said Monday. “You just need to build off of it. You need to make sure the young guys know that that’s not what we expect. We need to go out there and make sure we don’t do that anymore.”

Coming off of a 2018 matchup against Ohio State in which Indiana was able to remain competitive throughout the first three quarters, there was a sense that the Indiana secondary – perceived as the strength of the defense heading into 2019 – would be a force to overmatch the Ohio State receiving corps, which lost Parris Campbell, Terry McLaurin and Johnnie Dixon to the NFL in the offseason.

But the big plays that the Buckeyes converted in 2018, the five touchdowns to those three future NFL receivers alone, weren’t needed Saturday, as Ryan Day turned to his future NFL running back J.K. Dobbins to bulldoze his way downfield.

Then Ohio State incorporated play action passing, and sophomore safeties Bryant Fitzgerald and Devon Matthews bit to allow Chris Olave to get open for a 37-yard score, and Day called for a KJ Hill corner route, when Hill outran Matthews for a score.

“It’s pretty embarrassing,” Matthews said Tuesday. “We worked hard throughout the summer about what our goals are for the season. We can’t let those touchdowns happen again.”