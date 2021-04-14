"I’m excited to finalize our coaching staff with the addition of Yasir,” Woodson said. “He brings a great deal of experience at schools like Alabama, Georgia and Oregon and has been a big contributor to their success and worked with and recruited a number of young men who were able to develop and take their game to the next level.”

Rosemond has been an assistant coach in the college basketball ranks for 15 years, most recently on Avery Johnson's staff at Alabama from 2017-19. He was part of an Alabama staff that went to the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2018. Alabama had one 20+ win season over that span.

Before his time at Alabama, he spent three seasons at Georgia from 2014-17 under Mark Fox. Georgia went to one NCAA Tournament in those years, a second round appearance in 2015. The Bulldogs had one 20-win season in Rosemond's three seasons.

Rosemond broke into the college scene in 2005 as Director of Basketball Operations for Oregon. He spent two seasons in that role before spending his final three years with Oregon as an assistant coach. He coached three future NBA draft picks, including All-American Aaron Brooks (26th overall pick in 2007 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets), Maarty Leunen (54th overall pick in 2008 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets) and Malik Hairston (48th overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns).

He also helped coach Tajuan Porter, who holds the Oregon and PAC-12 record for three-pointers made in a single-season (110) and for a career (345). He also ranks eighth in school history for career field goals made (584) and ninth in career steals (103).

Oregon went to the Elite Eight in 2007 following a 29-win season, which ranks 4th in school history in wins in a season. He was part of two NCAA Tournament teams during his time.

During his time with Oregon, one fellow assistant coach was current New York Knicks assistant Kenny Payne. Payne and Mike Woodson spent time together this past season with the Knicks under head coach Tom Thibodeau.

Rosemond also spent time at Samford and Seattle as an assistant coach in his career.

During the college basketball FBI investigation, Rosemond was named as someone who met with 'agent runner' Christian Dawkins and Marty Blazer. He was later cleared of any wrongdoing and was never tied to taking any money for recruiting services.

In addition to Rosemond, Woodson has announced that Benny Sander has been promoted to Director of Basketball Operations, Brian Walsh will be the new Team and Recruitment Coordinator and Mike Roberts will become the Assistant AD for Basketball Administration. Director of Athletic Performance Clif Marshall will also remain on staff. Marshall, Sander and Walsh will begin their fifth year at IU, while Roberts will enter his third season.

“These men all will play valuable roles in the success of the program and the more I have gotten to know them it becomes more evident that they have great passion for our young men and I can’t wait to continue to work with them on a daily basis,” Woodson added.