Former Indiana guard Xavier Johnson will participate in a pre-draft workout on Thursday with the Indiana Pacers.

Johnson was a late addition to the workout, replacing USC guard Boogie Ellis.

The others participating in Thursday's workout with the Pacers are Kentucky's Antonio Reeves, West Virginia's Jesse Edwards, Morehead State's Kalil Thomas, NC State's DJ Burns and Baylor's Jalen Bridges.

The Pacers possess the three second round picks in the upcoming draft, owning picks No. 36, No. 50 and No. 51.