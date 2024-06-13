Xavier Johnson to participate in pre-draft workout with Pacers
Former Indiana guard Xavier Johnson will participate in a pre-draft workout on Thursday with the Indiana Pacers.
Johnson was a late addition to the workout, replacing USC guard Boogie Ellis.
The others participating in Thursday's workout with the Pacers are Kentucky's Antonio Reeves, West Virginia's Jesse Edwards, Morehead State's Kalil Thomas, NC State's DJ Burns and Baylor's Jalen Bridges.
The Pacers possess the three second round picks in the upcoming draft, owning picks No. 36, No. 50 and No. 51.
Johnson spent six seasons as the college level, beginning his career at Pitt before playing his final three seasons at Indiana.
Over 65 appearances as a Hoosier, Johnson averaged 10.4 points, 4.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds. The Woodbridge, Virginia native shot 41.1% from the field and 37.7% from 3-point range during his IU career.
Battling injuries throughout his final two seasons in Bloomington, Johnson played just 11 games during the 2022-23 season.
Over the course of the 2023-34 season, Johnson started just 13 of the 20 games he appeared in. He averaged 7.6 points and 2.8 assists a game, while shooting 42.5% from the floor.
Johnson will hope to hear his name called on draft night with the two-day event begins on June 26.
