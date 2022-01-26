 TheHoosier - Xavier Johnson's steady play paces Indiana in win
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-26 22:41:11 -0600') }} basketball

Xavier Johnson's steady play paces Indiana in win

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
Indiana's point guard play has been an issue all season long but it may have finally been able to get over the hump due to the recent play of Xavier Johnson.

Johnson has been up-and-down this year but has now strung together three straight double-digit scoring games and once again led the Hoosiers to a win over Penn State.

His spark on both ends of the floor has opened things up for multiple different players, but more important brought a different spark to IU's offense.

"My game is to get downhill first," Johnson said. "Coach told me to get downhill, make plays, and that's what I did tonight, and I made the correct read."


Indiana was led by steady play from Xavier Johnson, his third straight game in double-digits. (IU Athletics)
