Xavier Johnson’s flawless field goal shooting leads Hoosiers past Maryland
It all started with a Russel Westbrook-esque one-handed slam by senior Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson. In the first few minutes of the second half, that dunk ignited a spark within him and the team.
It was the beginning of the best half of Johnson's Indiana career and one of the best second-half performances by the Hoosiers this season to end a five-game losing streak on Thursday night against Maryland.
"When you get X going, that's a head of a snake for real," redshirt senior Race Thompson said during the postgame press conference. "You might say Trayce (Jackson-Davis) is the head of the snake, but it's really X. We go as he goes because he gets everybody involved. He gets everybody shots."
When reports broke before the game guards Rob Phinisee, Khristian Lander and Trey Galloway would be unavailable due to injuries, a strong start from Johnson was one of the potential ways for Indiana to jump out to an early lead.
Yet, he scored four points and was substituted out by head coach Mike Woodson at the 13-minute mark due to foul trouble concerns after picking up two.
The Hoosiers entered the locker room at the half leading by only three points. Fears of another second-half collapse this season were looming large.
However, the senior exploded in the second half and finished the game scoring a season-high 24 points, shooting a flawless 7-for-7 from the field. Three shots came from behind the arc, tying his season-high for three-pointers made in a single game.
"I was taking smart shots," Johnson said. "I wasn't forcing; I wasn't focused on shooting threes a lot. I was focused on getting downhill and getting my teammates involved."
He finished with six assists distributed among four different players. One of the assists was an alley-oop dunk to Jackson-Davis off an opponent turnover, one of the few plays before Johnson joined the dunk train himself.
"Overall, it was a total team effort, and I'm pleased as hell," Woodson said.
Indiana faced the same depth problems in its previous game against No. 22 Ohio State, where the Hoosiers lost by double-digits in overtime.
While Phinisee, Lander and Galloway were unavailable, Johnson struggled from the field and shot 3-for-12. He had a similar cold start against Ohio State, committing five turnovers and scoring four points in the first half.
He dramatically improved his second-half play on Thursday night, and it reflected in the team's success as the Hoosiers finished the game making 15 of their last 18 field goals. Five of Johnson's seven made field goals came during that stretch.
The only shot Johnson missed the entire game was one of his last two free throws right before the game ended. He said it was painful missing that shot, but he was exhausted.
"For him to step up like he did and have that game after picking up two early fouls, you couldn't have asked for a better performance," Woodson said.
Indiana earns its first win in February with the 74-64 home victory, a much-needed success late in the season for the team's NCAA Tournament hopes. The Hoosiers' next game is on the road Sunday, Feb. 27th, against Minnesota.
"We want to play in the tournament," Thompson said. "None of us have ever played in the tournament. And that's a goal we're all trying to reach as a unit."
If Johnson can replicate his play against Maryland, commanding performances at the point guard position would make Indiana a challenging team to overcome.
"When he goes 7-for-7 from the field, that's really tough to beat," Thompson said. "Your point guard is getting whatever he got, 24 points or whatever; it's just going to be a hard team to beat."
