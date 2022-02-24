Xavier Johnson’s flawless field goal shooting leads Hoosiers past Maryland

It all started with a Russel Westbrook-esque one-handed slam by senior Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson. In the first few minutes of the second half, that dunk ignited a spark within him and the team.

It was the beginning of the best half of Johnson's Indiana career and one of the best second-half performances by the Hoosiers this season to end a five-game losing streak on Thursday night against Maryland.

"When you get X going, that's a head of a snake for real," redshirt senior Race Thompson said during the postgame press conference. "You might say Trayce (Jackson-Davis) is the head of the snake, but it's really X. We go as he goes because he gets everybody involved. He gets everybody shots."

When reports broke before the game guards Rob Phinisee, Khristian Lander and Trey Galloway would be unavailable due to injuries, a strong start from Johnson was one of the potential ways for Indiana to jump out to an early lead.

Yet, he scored four points and was substituted out by head coach Mike Woodson at the 13-minute mark due to foul trouble concerns after picking up two.

The Hoosiers entered the locker room at the half leading by only three points. Fears of another second-half collapse this season were looming large.

However, the senior exploded in the second half and finished the game scoring a season-high 24 points, shooting a flawless 7-for-7 from the field. Three shots came from behind the arc, tying his season-high for three-pointers made in a single game.

"I was taking smart shots," Johnson said. "I wasn't forcing; I wasn't focused on shooting threes a lot. I was focused on getting downhill and getting my teammates involved."

He finished with six assists distributed among four different players. One of the assists was an alley-oop dunk to Jackson-Davis off an opponent turnover, one of the few plays before Johnson joined the dunk train himself.

"Overall, it was a total team effort, and I'm pleased as hell," Woodson said.