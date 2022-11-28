It was a 23-point outburst for Johnson, shooting 7-of-8 from the field, 2-of-2 from three, and 7-of-10 from the line.

"Well, again, the first couple games I didn't know where X was," IU head coach Mike Woodson said after Indiana's win over Jackson State. "I thought the Xavier game he was become to old X again. He's been playing well now since the Xavier game."

As this season started, however, Johnson struggled to find that same form. He was just 5-of-18 in the two exhibition games with five assists and five turnovers. Then, he had just 11 total points, nine assists and five turnovers to start the season.

Johnson averaged 16.6 points, 6.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 45.5 percent from three and having a 2.2 assist-to-turnover ratio in Indiana's final 10 games a season ago. His ability to get downhill and in the paint to create easy offense for the Hoosiers was on full display.

In the 40 career games for Xavier Johnson at Indiana, it is evident that as he goes, so will the Hoosiers. At times, he is an All-Big Ten level performer and others, he looks out of control and inconsistent as he looks to do too much.

In the last four games, Johnson has found the same playmaking ability he had to finish last season. He is averaging 13.8 points per game on 60 percent shooting and 63.6 percent from three on 1.8 made 3s per game. He is also putting out 5.0 assists to just 2.0 turnovers per game in that stretch as well.

He had 10 assists to just two turnovers in 29 minutes in Indiana's in over Little Rock. Then he followed that up with 16 points, four assists and just one turnover in 24 minutes in the Jackson State win.

"I thought he had a wonderful floor game against Little Rock and then tonight he made shots and he ran our offense and got the ball where it needed to go and defended," Woodson said. "So I can't ask for much more than that than what he has done. So he just has to keep it going. We need him as a senior to run our team and get us where we need to go."

The biggest adjustment for Johnson has been the backcourt addition of freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino. Hood-Schifino is another true point guard that has assumed a lot of responsibility and ball handling duties this season. It is a welcomed addition to take some of the load off of Johnson, but it has been an adjustment period.

"First couple of games we didn't have Trayce. I think the second game he came back. I was playing with Fino a lot, and it's different playing with two point guards on the floor," Johnson said. "I had to figure out myself and figure out my role... I was just trying to feel out my teammates.

"That is the type of player I am. I'm a pretty good teammate when it comes to team chemistry. So I just had to feel out my teammates. And other than that, I'm going out there and just keep it going and stay locked in with my teammates and keep my teammates rolling too."

When Johnson plays like he has in the last four games, and dating back to the 10 games to end last season, he is an All-Big Ten guard. He has shown he can impact the game in many ways -- scoring, playmaking and defending.

His averages through six games this year are: 11.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 2.0 turnovers per game. And he is shooting 58.3 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from three.

His turnovers are a career-low and his shooting percentages are career-highs. His offensive rating is 131.8 and defensive rating is 85 -- both significantly better than last year or any year in his career.

Johnson's role is an integral part to this Indiana team and while he may have struggled early on, he's perfectly fine with how things started and where he's at now. And as for his response to Mike Woodson's comment about where he's been? He said jokingly: "I would say I was still here."

Still here he is and even more importantly, more efficient and effective this year than at any point in his career.