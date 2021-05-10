Push on is what he did, by securing a commitment from Pitt transfer Xavier Johnson. When Johnson committed to Indiana it gave Woodson his first true commitment of the new era at IU.

"Dealing with all of the young men that went in the portal," Woodson said of his first goal. "We got commitments from all but one to come back and that's very exciting for me because I was hoping no one would have left. Armaan Franklin made the decision to leave so we just have to push on."

From there, it was to fill out the rest of the roster with players who could make an immediate impact for the Hoosiers this upcoming season, and also fill the holes left by anyone who didn't decide to come back.

Mike Woodson's first goal when he took over as the new head coach at Indiana was to secure commitments from the six players who had entered the transfer portal from IU.

Woodson has made it clear that his goal is to play a much more up-tempo offense and NBA style with multiple ball handlers and playmakers on the floor.

Before Johnson's commitment, IU had just Rob Phinisee and Khristian Lander as the only two true ball handlers on the roster.

What Johnson will provide Indiana is exactly what Woodson was looking for; someone who excels in transition, can make plays for himself or teammates and is a veteran who can impact the game right away.

"The pickup of Xavier Johnson was huge cause we needed some point guard play," Woodson said. "We will be able to plug in Xavier Johnson from Pitt which will be an excellent pickup for our ball club."

"I feel like he (Johnson) brings some of the things we missed a little last year," IU assistant Kenya Hunter said previously. "Obviously, the talent level. He has a gift, especially in transition to create, not only for himself but for others. First-step wise, he can get into the paint. He’s working on 3-point shot, and he needs to continue to work on that."

Johnson has averaged 15.5 points, 11.7 points and 14.2 points in his first three seasons. He is also someone who has averaged 4.5 assists, 4.9 assists and 5.7 assists in his three seasons as well.

In his first season season, he broke a 34-year old freshman scoring record held by Charles Smith with 512 points. He also set Pitt freshman records for scoring (15.5 ppg), double-figure scoring games (28), games with 15+ point games (17), 20+ point games (9), free throws made (157), free throw attempts (209) and field goal attempts (383).

He has also had three straight seasons with 100+ assists and led the ACC in assist percentage in two of his three seasons (2018-19, 2020-21). He also ranked top six in the ACC in assists per game in all three years at Pitt.

“Xavier will be an important addition to our team and should have an immediate impact,” Woodson said. “He is a high-intensity player who brings tremendous energy on both ends of the floor. He has a presence about himself that translates into his ability to provide leadership in a key role. He especially flourishes in transition where he can create for himself and his teammates.”

While Johnson has great playmaking abilities, he also has room for development on the offensive end. He is just a career 40.2 percent (362-of-901) shooter from the field, including 33.6 percent (93-of-227) from three. He also struggles at times to keep the turnovers to a minimum. He has averaged 3.6 turnovers per game for his career and also led the ACC in turnovers for two straight seasons (2018-19, 2019-20). However, those numbers were skewed due to his high usage rate, first in the ACC this season and second in the ACC in 2018-19.

Playing in the ACC for three seasons and taking on a major role for Pitt all three years brings great experience to IU.

"He helps everyone around him to be better," Hunter said. "Hopefully he can find easier baskets for some of our guys. He has a real chance to be a great leader on the team."

Coming from the NBA, Mike Woodson knows how to get someone to play at the highest level and knows the type of development needed. He also knows that Johnson has a lot of the tools necessary to help IU get to the next level.

"It's not a manager's job, it's not a GA's job, it's me and my coaching staff's job to get them to develop," Woodson said. "I've always done it that way. I've always liked being on the floor and working with our players, that's just what I do... These guys are going to get a lot of hands on from coach Woodson."