Xavier Johnson arrested for reckless driving and resisting law enforcement
Per the Monroe County Correctional Center, Indiana guard Xavier Johnson was arrested last night and charged with reckless driving and resisting law enforcement.
The Indiana Athletic program released the following statement:
“Indiana University Athletics and the men’s basketball program are aware of the charges involving Xavier Johnson. IU Athletics will continue to gather facts, cooperate with and monitor the legal process and take further action as the evolving situation warrants."
Johnson was also suspended during the regular season game at Northwestern with what was believed to be a curfew incident.
The point guard averaged 12.1 points, 5.1 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game for Indiana this past season.
Johnson is expected to be back at Indiana next season, using his extra Covid season. He played three years at Pittsburgh before transferring to Indiana last offseason.
