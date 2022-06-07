Xavier Booker ends standout weekend by being named Pangos All-American MVP

Booker, who has made a case for a top-10 talent in the 2023 class over the past few months, certainly didn't disappoint this week as he was named the Pangos All-American Camp MVP on Tuesday night.

The Pangos All-American Camp is loaded with the top talent in the country, regardless of class, every single year and this year was no different.

2023 Cathedral (Ind) forward Xavier Booker continued his terrific spring and beginning of his summer this week at the Pangos All-American Camp in Las Vegas.

Booker's standout game was on night one when he went head-to-head with five-star prospect Baye Fall and put on a show. He finished with 28 points on 12-of-15 from the field and added nine rebounds. He was also 4-of-5 from three.

He showcased his ability to score from the perimeter, use his athleticism to score off of the dribble and scored in transition as well. It was the most well-rounded performance he's had to date.

For the weekend, the 6-foot-11 forward hit six 3s. His shooting has been there but it was his all-around game that was on display this week.

He was also named to the Top 30 Cream of the Crop game to end the event.

Duke, Kansas, Notre Dame, Michigan State, Indiana, Ohio State, Purdue and Michigan are the main schools involved in Booker's recruitment at the moment. Oregon offered over the weekend, too.

Booker took junior year official visits to Indiana, Purdue and Michigan State.

Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy recently broke down Booker's game and recruiting rise.

"You’d be hard-pressed to find a prospect that has had a better spring than Booker, who first came on the national radar last year around this time. The junior looks like a much different prospect now, as he’s gone from “intriguing long-term prospect” to “one of the best bigs in the country” in one calendar year," Cassidy said. "Booker has added an improved jumper from deep to a game that already included the ability to score inside and consistently block shots. He’s also seen his ball handling improve dramatically. The top 10 is not out of reach for the Indiana-based center."