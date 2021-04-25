With spring drills over, the question remains: Who will be the quarterback?
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
With spring practice officially in the rearview mirror, the Indiana Hoosiers now turn their attention to summer workouts and conditioning and a Sept. 4 date at Big Ten West foe Iowa.
And, they will do so with one question looming over the program -- who will be the starting quarterback when the Hoosiers line up against the Hawkeyes?
Will it be Michael Penix, who has been out since tearing his ACL for the second time in his career in 2020 against Maryland, or will it be Jack Tuttle, who went 1-1 as a starter last year and spent all spring as the de facto number one quarterback?
Indiana head coach Tom Allen has said several times this spring that Penix has been rehabbing well and he is confident Penix will be the starter when the season begins.
"We expect him to be ready to play to start the season. We expect him to be full go to start the season," Allen said.
During spring practice, Allen was asked what happens if Indiana gets close to the season opening date and Penix is not at 100 percent.
"In my mind, you won’t put him out there unless he is 100 percent ready to go. I am not a fortunate teller, don’t know what the future holds. You have a guy who led us to a huge road win at Wisconsin and basically, you have a guy you know can take the reigns and go with it. Been our quarterback all spring. I just feel like you expect Michael to be ready to go and that is the expectation from my end but you’ll never put a guy out there who isn’t 100 percent. That is why you need more than one guy at every position, but he is a guy working very hard and is very diligent in his rehab. Feel like he will be ready to go but if not Jack will be the guy and we will go to Iowa City and play our tails off," Allen said.
As a starter in 2020, Penix led the Big Ten in passing yards, passing yards per game, passing touchdowns, completions, attempts and ended the season as a Second Team All-Big Ten Conference honoree despite getting injured. Penix threw for 1,645 yards and 14 touchdowns to just 4 interceptions in six games last season before his injury.
As for Tuttle, he made the most of his opportunities last season for the Hoosiers.
In three games, he was 44-of-72 for 362 yards, two touchdowns and one interception and rushed 15 times for 37 yards. He made his first career start at Wisconsin and led Indiana to a 14-6 win, as he was 13-of-22 for 130 yards and two touchdowns. In the Outback Bowl against Ole Miss, Tuttle was hampered by a separated shoulder, but still threw for 201 yards in a 26-20 loss.
Allen said Tuttle is a "special person" having taken all the snaps as the starting quarterback this spring and knowing there is no guarantee he will be the starter once the season begins.
"I think it takes a special person to do that. I think it speaks to his character, way he was raised by his parents and his ability to truly be a selfless guy. We have seen other teams and situations where guy isn’t guaranteed spot and he bolts to go somewhere else. I recognize that is not easy and I recognize he has a special love for this team. He and I talk a lot, and there is a strong relationship between him and staff. He loves this place, and that is important. Goes back to finding guys who care about your culture," Allen said.
Allen acknowledged Tuttle knows Penix is the starter and has still gone about doing his job in a remarkable manner.
"He knows Michael is the starter but he has been unbelievable in his preparation. That is why he won the LEO Award and that was chosen by myself and staff. He lives out that phrase to his teammates and he will bust his tail and be ready whenever he is called upon and that is a special thing to have. We are going to need everyone and you never know what will happen. There is a piece in his heart about where he is and what he is doing and he wants to do whatever to help his team win," Allen said.
According to Allen, Tuttle progressed nicely during spring practice and showed growth.
"I feel like Jack really grew. Anytime you have more opportunities to get reps...I’ve seen him grow in not making a bad decision in pressure situations. He has really grown and that is important. Getting the ball to the open receiver, getting the offensive line set right with protection and pressures. Really excited about that and it is an area he has grown in. He didn’t throw the ball to the defense as much, and that is key," Allen said.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.