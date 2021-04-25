With spring practice officially in the rearview mirror, the Indiana Hoosiers now turn their attention to summer workouts and conditioning and a Sept. 4 date at Big Ten West foe Iowa.

And, they will do so with one question looming over the program -- who will be the starting quarterback when the Hoosiers line up against the Hawkeyes?

Will it be Michael Penix, who has been out since tearing his ACL for the second time in his career in 2020 against Maryland, or will it be Jack Tuttle, who went 1-1 as a starter last year and spent all spring as the de facto number one quarterback?

Indiana head coach Tom Allen has said several times this spring that Penix has been rehabbing well and he is confident Penix will be the starter when the season begins.

"We expect him to be ready to play to start the season. We expect him to be full go to start the season," Allen said.

During spring practice, Allen was asked what happens if Indiana gets close to the season opening date and Penix is not at 100 percent.

"In my mind, you won’t put him out there unless he is 100 percent ready to go. I am not a fortunate teller, don’t know what the future holds. You have a guy who led us to a huge road win at Wisconsin and basically, you have a guy you know can take the reigns and go with it. Been our quarterback all spring. I just feel like you expect Michael to be ready to go and that is the expectation from my end but you’ll never put a guy out there who isn’t 100 percent. That is why you need more than one guy at every position, but he is a guy working very hard and is very diligent in his rehab. Feel like he will be ready to go but if not Jack will be the guy and we will go to Iowa City and play our tails off," Allen said.

As a starter in 2020, Penix led the Big Ten in passing yards, passing yards per game, passing touchdowns, completions, attempts and ended the season as a Second Team All-Big Ten Conference honoree despite getting injured. Penix threw for 1,645 yards and 14 touchdowns to just 4 interceptions in six games last season before his injury.