With its back against the wall, IU responded in 'must-win game' vs. OSU

Indiana needed a win today to feel comfortable about its at-large NCAA Tournament chances.

Down 46-36 with 12:12 remaining, the Hoosiers were entering dangerous territory as their chances of securing a tournament bid dwindled. But they responded in a tremendous way.

The Hoosiers hung in there, fought, made plays, and in the end, Indiana secured a 66-60 victory that showcased its resiliency above all else. IU has won four of its last five, five of its last seven, and has played its best basketball of late when it has needed it the most.

Anthony Leal said postgame that Indiana's hope was always "to start playing our best basketball right now because this is when it really counts going into the Big Ten Tournament and March Madness," and it's been clear that IU has indeed turned it around at the right time.

Effort, fight, and toughness have fueled Indiana’s recent surge, and as Luke Goode put it: "When we have a collective effort from everybody involved—coaches, guys that are in the rotation, out of the rotation, walk-ons—it all comes together to be something good. Since that moment, we have all come together really well."

While the fight was always there, the first half wasn’t pretty, and neither was the beginning of the second, as Indiana struggled mightily on offense. But its defense never wavered. The Hoosiers held the Buckeyes to 44% shooting in the first 20 minutes and, after digging in for the final 20 minutes, limited Ohio State to just 32.1% shooting in the second half.

After the Buckeyes took a double-digit lead with just over 12 minutes to go, Indiana held OSU to 2-of-15 shooting down the stretch, including a 1-of-11 mark in the final minutes and six straight misses to finish the contest.

"For us to be in a must-win game for our postseason hopes—first, Senior Night at home, too—and to come out and play the defense we did, it's a testament to how much we've grown as a team together," Goode said.

Goode, like most of the Hoosiers, wasn’t at his best offensively, but his effort never wavered. He grabbed a season-high eight rebounds and was a menace on the defensive end.

Indiana was solid defensively all game long, but it got better as time went on—once again showing that when the going gets tough, the Indiana team of late gets going.