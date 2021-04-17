TheHoosier - Will Hoosiers turn to portal to shore up roster?

And, with openings on the roster and areas of concern for Allen, the Hoosiers will continue to draw players to Bloomington from the portal.

While Indiana picked up Florida State grad transfer D.J. Matthews Jr ., Ole Miss grad transfer Ryder Anderson and University of Michigan transfer Zach Carpenter, they did see offensive lineman Britt Beery and wide receiver Turon Ivy Jr. enter the transfer portal. The losses of Beery and Ivy Jr. have created openings on Indiana's roster.

With three players already on campus and having endured spring practice from the NCAA portal, Indiana head football coach Tom Allen told the media this week that he and his staff will continue to "aggressively look" at the portal in the future to fill holes in Indiana's 85-man roster.

Allen told the media he and his staff are looking to add depth at the safety position, defensive line, quarterback and a playmaker on offense.

“I do think there's a need for some more depth to safety. That is definitely something that I would consider. Defensive line as well as looking for guys there too. Maybe you're looking for guys who can give you something more than what you have in terms of skill set wise in certain spots. They're always looking for best available guy on offense, that gives you a chance to increase your depth on the offensive line, even you know, whoever that might be not not saying for sure we're going in that direction. But obviously you know with Dexter's (Williams) injury quarterback, that area that puts a little bit of a concern for that spot, a lot more pressure on you know our guys coming in to be able to step up, Be ready and get get Michael (Penix) back 100 percent healthy like is the expectation," Allen said.

With more players in the portal than available roster spots, Allen said his staff will have a plan of attack on who to go after, noting there are not many spots available on Indiana's roster.

Allen acknowledged the transfer portal has evolved over time, stating it went from something that had not been a component in the past to something that is "now part of the dynamic of college recruiting."

“And so, yeah, looking at all those options and see what what guys are in there and who's who's the fit with us, that's really the key, you know, and that doesn't change it's guys that fit with us, that can help us become a better football team.”