"I’ve always been the type of person that wants to pay it forward," Cheaney said. "A lot of people have helped me along the way and I want to help do the same thing."

So although there may have been some reluctance or hesitancy a summer ago, when Woodson came calling with the opportunity once again, Cheaney knew it was time to answer.

Besides, the admiration, love and connection between Cheaney and the Indiana program runs deep. The true meaning of the players and coaches that fans have come to live and die with, just as they did with him as a player, help make the program one of the most special amongst the entire country.

Cheaney valued Woodson's consideration, though. Having met for the first time when the Big Ten's all-time leading scorer was just a player in college, Cheaney was amidst struggles in his junior year when Woodson sat him down. From there, along with Scott May , Cheaney says their relationship bloomed – through the rest of his time in Bloomington, their time together in the NBA coaching ranks and now, back to where it all began.

As we now know, Woodson was aiming to make Cheaney his new Director of Player Development, a hands-on role that allows the person hired into it to be fully involved with both on-court activities and the off-court maturing of young men into grown adults. Yet, Cheaney hadn't ever considered a return to the college ranks after his time spent with Indiana in the successful early 2010's.

When Calbert Cheaney and Mike Woodson – two of Indiana's greats – got together last summer, Cheaney wasn't so sure the leap the then-rising second year head coach was hoping he'd take was the right move for him.

It's the same way Woodson paid it forward when he and May had talked Cheaney through his struggles. So, when asked more about his reasoning for coming back to Bloomington, his answer was short and simple: "Woody."

"Woody was a determining factor for me," Cheaney continued. "I’ve had so much respect for the man, what he’s done, what he’s been able to do.

"He and his staff that he’s put together is what really brought me here. The fact that I’m able to be a part of that means a lot to me. I appreciate Woody including me in his dream, so to speak."

While jumping at the chance to help the team while learning from one of his lifelong mentors, Cheaney's arrival back to Bloomington – and perhaps more so his relationship with Woodson – signifies a significant trend that can be traced back to Woodson's hiring.

Jordan Hulls is back with the program. Bob Knight is at practice multiple times throughout the season. Now, Cheaney undertakes a position that allows life experiences on and off the court to have an effect on the modern era of Indiana basketball. Woodson continues to bridge the gap between old generations and new, valuing expertise and experience at the highest level to further speed along the development and success of the program.

Above all else, those involved with Indiana basketball have deep ties and love for what it is, what is has been and what it could become.

So, when Woodson's "dream" that Cheaney speaks of allows the program to enrich the traditions and generational history that's become it's calling card, it's no surprise that those who come back are eager to do so. What results is a closely connected staff who aims to work together as one, sharing the same triumphs and downfalls in the process.

Included in that bond is the playful banter that builds with years of relationships, with Cheaney tapping into that before he continued.

"I think between me, Jordan and Woody, I think both know that I’m the better player," Cheaney said with a laugh, "but, no, the camaraderie is great."

"You think about different generations – you have Woody, myself and Jordan Hulls – who all know about the pulse of Indiana basketball," Cheaney said. "We are all from the same state. Jordan from Bloomington, Woodson from Indianapolis, me from Evansville – we all know about the state perspective. Growing up in this state, knowing about basketball, the camaraderie and the chemistry is automatically there for whatever reason."

Minus Cheaney, the staff Woodson has surrounded himself with in his first two seasons has propelled Indiana to back-to-back tournament appearances. It's an important benchmark, Cheaney says – returning to Indiana and finding immediate success. He's aware it's ultimately up to the players on the court to make the plays in between the white lines, but the value of great leadership and having players in the right position to capitalize on those opportunities is where a tight-knit, high-level staff becomes an advantage.

In Cheaney's eyes, he understands that no one ever does it alone. Indiana, in multiple facets, plans to be the next beneficiary of his helping hand.

"For me, it’s all about people pushing you and getting you to your goal," Cheaney said. "That’s what I try to do. For me, looking for nothing in return. I just want to do what God put me on this earth to do – help people. I think that’s what God puts us all on this earth to do --- help people and achieve their goals because you’ve got there, deserved it, earned it.

"It’s time for you to help the next person achieve their success. That’s what it’s all about for me."