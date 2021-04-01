During his Indiana career, wide receiver Whop Philyor left quite a mark on the program at his position.

The senior heads to Indiana's Pro Day Friday the all-time leader in double-digit catch games (7), fourth in receptions (180), tied for fourth in 100-yard games (7), ninth in yardage (2,067) and is tied for 16th in touchdowns (12). For his career, he finished with 2,316 total yards in 22 starts.

As a senior, Philyor collected Third Team All-Big Ten honors by Phil Steele and Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors by the coaches and media, as he led the Big Ten with 54 receptions for 495 yards and three trips to the end zone. The last time he wore an Indiana jersey was at the Outback Bowl in his hometown of Tampa against Ole Miss, and despite falling 26-20 to the Rebels, Philyor left quite a memory inside Raymond James Stadium, as he hauled in a record 18 receptions for 81 yards.

He did it as a slot receiver and out on the perimeter and noted in a taped interview that he will do whatever is needed at the next level for any NFL team that calls his name during the draft.

"I plan on playing inside, outside and special teams my first year or two in the league. Really, whatever the team needs me to do, I'm going to do it," Philyor said.

Philyor said he has been getting good feedback from various teams leading up to pro day and the draft.

"I've been talking to a few teams and they've been telling me they like my play style, the way I play and they like my toughness and grit. The things that we preach at Indiana -- toughness and grit -- so they say they like those things about me. They like that I'm not easy to bring down," Philyor said.