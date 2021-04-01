Whop Philyor looks to take LEO mantra to NFL
During his Indiana career, wide receiver Whop Philyor left quite a mark on the program at his position.
The senior heads to Indiana's Pro Day Friday the all-time leader in double-digit catch games (7), fourth in receptions (180), tied for fourth in 100-yard games (7), ninth in yardage (2,067) and is tied for 16th in touchdowns (12). For his career, he finished with 2,316 total yards in 22 starts.
As a senior, Philyor collected Third Team All-Big Ten honors by Phil Steele and Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors by the coaches and media, as he led the Big Ten with 54 receptions for 495 yards and three trips to the end zone. The last time he wore an Indiana jersey was at the Outback Bowl in his hometown of Tampa against Ole Miss, and despite falling 26-20 to the Rebels, Philyor left quite a memory inside Raymond James Stadium, as he hauled in a record 18 receptions for 81 yards.
He did it as a slot receiver and out on the perimeter and noted in a taped interview that he will do whatever is needed at the next level for any NFL team that calls his name during the draft.
"I plan on playing inside, outside and special teams my first year or two in the league. Really, whatever the team needs me to do, I'm going to do it," Philyor said.
Philyor said he has been getting good feedback from various teams leading up to pro day and the draft.
"I've been talking to a few teams and they've been telling me they like my play style, the way I play and they like my toughness and grit. The things that we preach at Indiana -- toughness and grit -- so they say they like those things about me. They like that I'm not easy to bring down," Philyor said.
Following the end of his career, Philyor headed to Arizona to begin training for the NFL, but has since taken his efforts to Atlanta.
"I've been working on my 40 a lot and my bench press to make sure I'm strong. I've been working on my explosiveness, making sure it'll show on my pro day. I'm looking forward to my 40-yard dash. Most people expect me to run a 4.5, and I am going to change a lot of minds when I run my 40, open up people's eyes. I've been working on my route running for a month," Philyor said.
Philyor said getting an invite to the NFL Combine was a "dream come true."
"Everyone prays and hopes of getting an invite, but it was a dream come true. I teared up because I was so happy I got it. All my work paid off and it showed people were watching me, Stevie and Jamar and I am so happy. It is a dream come true," he said.
During his career at Indiana, Philyor helped bring the Old Oaken Bucket and Old Brass Spittoon back to Bloomington and helped guide the Hoosiers to back-to-back January bowl games.
"I am most proud that we are a football school. I am happy that we changed the culture at Indiana and we left it better and we are not bottom feeders in the Big Ten anymore. We are top dogs. My experience at Indiana shaped me as a person. I had to be a man and grow up, mature more and it made me grow up more as a man. I am learning things on my own and nobody else in my family made it this far. Indiana shaped me and it made me a more mature person," Philyor said.
And, he said he owes all his success to this point to Indiana head coach Tom Allen.
"Coach Allen, words cannot even describe what he means to me. He believed in me and took a chance on me. He made me feel wanted and I really thank Coach Allen for everything. I thank Coach Allen for giving me a shot and I love Coach Allen. He is a father figure and I love everything about him. I pray and I hope and I know he will keep the culture and team in good hands. LEO means a lot to me, and it is a way to live your life. Love everybody and don't hate on anybody. The LEO lifestyle is a good way to life your life, and I have been telling NFL scouts about it," Philyor said.
