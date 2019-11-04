TheHoosier.com's staff came together to answer one question for each day leading up to the season opener against Western Illinois on Nov 5. Taylor Lehman, Nick Baumgart, Steve Risley, D.J. Fezler and Cole Hanna all give their opinions on questions that spur anticipation within the fanbase.

Nov. 4's question is "Which freshmen will be the most productive in 2019-20?"