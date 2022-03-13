Where Indiana stands in NCAA Tournament projections on Selection Sunday

With the tournament field being announced later tonight at 6 pm, where does Indiana stand just hours before the field is official?

Indiana finished the season 20-13 and returned to the Big Ten Semifinals for the first time since 2013.

Following Indiana's run in the Big Ten Tournament the expectation is that the Hoosiers will be in this years NCAA Tournament field, the first time since 2016.

According to Bracketmatrix.com, Indiana is projected in the field in 135 of the now 140 brackets. It has a projected 11 seed. The highest seed is an 8 seed while the lowest is a 12 seed.

According to the NCAA NET rankings, part of what the NCAA Selection Committee uses to determine the tournament field, Indiana is ranked No. 39.

Here is the Hoosiers breakdown:

Quad 1 record: 4-8

Quad 2 record: 4-4

Quad 3 record: 5-1

Quad 4 record: 7-0

According to ESPN's Joe Lunardi, Indiana is the last team among the 'Last Four Byes' which would keep Indiana from playing in the 'First Four' games in Dayton. The four teams in the 'Last Four In' are: Notre Dame, Michigan, Wyoming and Texas A&M, in that order.

Texas A&M has advanced to the SEC Championship game after defeating projected No. 1 seed Auburn and then No. 4 seed Arkansas. The Aggies play projected No. 3 seed Tennessee in the title game.

Lunardi has Indiana in the 6 vs 11 matchup in San Diego, playing against Saint Mary's. St. Mary's finished the season 25-7 and lost in the WCC Championship game to projected top overall seed Gonzaga. A week before, St. Mary's knocked off Gonzaga in the regular season, 67-57. The winner of that game is projected to play the winner of the Texas Tech vs Montana State matchup in the 3 vs 14 game. Purdue is the No. 2 seed in that region while Gonzaga is the No. 1 seed.

Indiana has notable wins this season against: Purdue, Ohio State, Michigan, Illinois and Notre Dame.