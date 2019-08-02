With 15 commitments , Tom Allen 's program ranks No. 37 nationally and No. 7 in the Big 10, ranked ahead of Purdue, Maryland, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Nebraska, Rutgers, and Illinois.

The Indiana Hoosiers are off to a strong start in its 2020 recruiting class.

After earning a commitment from Virginia running back Javon Swinton, the Hoosiers were bumped to the No. 50 class in the nation according to the Rivals formula.

Then the Hoosiers added a pair of three-star offensive lineman in Brady Feeney and Coleon Smith, and on Thursday evening, three-star Florida tight end Jalen Williams verbally joined IU's class.

With those three additions, the Hoosiers moved from No. 50 to No. 37 in the country.

Indiana has 15 total commitments in the 2020 class, and the Hoosiers have the highest ranked commit in school history in the Rivals era in Rashawn Williams, the nation's No. 52 prospect and No. 11 receiver.

Indiana has one quarterback, two wide receivers, one tight end, four offensive linemen, two defensive linemen, one linebacker, three defensive backs, and one athlete in its 2020 class.