The 2023 NBA Draft came and went, and we saw two former Hoosiers find new homes with NBA franchises.

Jalen Hood-Schifino was selected 17th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers, and Trayce Jackson-Davis scraped by as the 57th overall pick to the Golden State Warriors.

Hood-Schifino became the first Hoosier selected since 2019 when the Celtics drafted Romeo Langford 14th, who was also the last Indiana player to earn a lottery selection. Jackson-Davis is now the 93rd player from Indiana drafted into the NBA.

The two are the first pair of Hoosiers selected in the same year since Thomas Bryant and OG Anunoby were picked back in 2017.

Many of the latest 2024 mock drafts have two Indiana players off the board in the first round. This is where the experts think your Hoosiers will land come 2024.