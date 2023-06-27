Where Hoosiers land in latest 2024 NBA mock drafts
The 2023 NBA Draft came and went, and we saw two former Hoosiers find new homes with NBA franchises.
Jalen Hood-Schifino was selected 17th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers, and Trayce Jackson-Davis scraped by as the 57th overall pick to the Golden State Warriors.
Hood-Schifino became the first Hoosier selected since 2019 when the Celtics drafted Romeo Langford 14th, who was also the last Indiana player to earn a lottery selection. Jackson-Davis is now the 93rd player from Indiana drafted into the NBA.
The two are the first pair of Hoosiers selected in the same year since Thomas Bryant and OG Anunoby were picked back in 2017.
Many of the latest 2024 mock drafts have two Indiana players off the board in the first round. This is where the experts think your Hoosiers will land come 2024.
YAHOO!
- No. 21, Mackenzie Mgbako
"After Filipowski and Proctor elected to return to Duke, Mgbako decommitted and eventually chose to play his freshman season at Indiana. He shows a clear path as a productive 3-and-D wing with his consistent outside shooting when his feet are set and length as a perimeter defender," Krysten Peek wrote of Mgbako.
- No. 26, Kel'el Ware
"Ware was one of the top players coming out of high school, but had a relatively quiet and unproductive freshman season at Oregon. Ware entered the transfer portal, eventually committed to Indiana where he can be effective right away as a pick-and-pop big and add some presence in the lane and rim protection on defense," Peek wrote.
BLEACHER REPORT
13. Kel'el Ware
"Ware's finishing and shot-blocking tools are obvious draws, but he's a potential 2024 lottery pick thanks to his shooting range and IQ at both ends," Jonathan Wasserman said of Ware.
14. Mackenzie Mgbako
"Though not an explosive athlete, the combination of 6'8" size, shooting confidence, scoring instincts and the ability to guard wings will likely be very attractive to NBA teams," Wasserman wrote on Mgbako.
CBS SPORTS
13. Mackenzie Mgbako
"Mgbako projects as the type of stretch-the-floor forward who is critical to success in today's NBA," Gary Parrish said of Mgbako.
ESPN
17. Mackenzie Mgbako
21. Kel'el Ware
USA Today
No. 11, Kel'el Ware
No 31, Mackenzie Mgbako
