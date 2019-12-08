With Conference Championship Saturday at a close, several websites and publications released their final bowl projections before the ultimate College Football Playoff rankings are released on ESPN on Sunday at noon ET. New Years Six bowl pairings will be revealed at 3 p.m. ET, which will greatly determine the destination for Indiana. The Hoosiers have a press conference scheduled in Memorial Stadium at 4:15 p.m. ET. This is where Indiana is projected to go as of Sunday morning.

Indiana's bowl destination was greatly affected by Utah's loss to Oregon and was nearly altered when Wisconsin was leading Ohio State at halftime in the Big Ten Championship late Saturday night. Ohio State ultimately won, and Indiana now awaits the news later this afternoon, which seemed Saturday night to be split between going to the New Era Pinstripe Bowl in New York City and the Taxslayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville but has become more singular overnight. Even with the below projections, the spotlight is on how the College Football Playoff committee ranks Utah and Penn State. If Utah falls from No. 5 to behind Penn State, who was ranked No. 10 before Sunday, a Gator Bowl bid would be nearly guaranteed for Indiana. The following is where the Hoosiers are projected to play by various national outlets. ESPN Bonagura – Gator Bowl vs. Tennessee ESPN Schlabach – Gator Bowl vs. Kentucky CBSSports – Gator Bowl vs. Kentucky Stadium – Gator Bowl vs. Kentucky Sporting News – Holiday Bowl vs. USC College Football News – Gator Bowl vs. Kentucky USA Today – Gator Bowl vs. Kentucky