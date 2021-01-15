As a standout high school player, Matt Mayberry could’ve gone just about anywhere. However, there was something special about Indiana University and a man named Terry Hoeppner. As a result of his relationship with Coach Hoeppner, Mayberry opted to join the Hoosiers, where he had an immediate impact as a player. “There are way too many memories to single out one in particular, but there are two that come to mind when I think about my time at IU. First and foremost, Terry Hoeppner and the difference that he made in my life both personally and professionally. He embodied true leadership and cared more about his players than any other coach I have ever been around. Bill Lynch, George Ricumstrict, and Mike Yeager helped develop me as a player and into the man that I am today. College football coaches have an extremely challenging job, but also one that can alter the direction of a player's life forever, and I am living proof of that. I am forever grateful to my coaches at Indiana University,” Mayberry told TheHoosier.com. For Mayberry, his Indiana career began in 2006 as a freshman, where he appeared in 11 games and notched 12 tackles, of which 12 were solo stops. His best outing was against the then-top ranked Ohio State Buckeyes, as he registered eight tackles and a tackle for a loss. In 2007, he would follow up his freshman season by seeing action in all 13 games, including the Insight Bowl against Oklahoma State, where he had eight tackles and a tackle for a loss. For the season, he finished with 42 total stops. As an upperclassmen, he finished out his career starting his final 24 games, and would go on to lead the Hoosiers in tackles. For his senior season, he led the team with 108 tackles, 61 of which were solo, and he finished fourth in the Big Ten with 9 tackles a game and was second on the team with five-and-a-half sacks, 11 tackles for a loss and three interceptions. For his career, he ended with 251 tackles, 10-and-a-half sacks, 22-and-a-half tackles for loss, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries.

In 2009, Mayberry earned the Howard Brown Award, which is given to a player who exemplifies the qualities of former Indiana assistant coach Howard Brown. While some were surprised with Mayberry’s success, he was not, as he had a belief in his abilities. “I was never surprised because I always believed in my ability that if I could devote everything I had towards getting better on a daily basis that things would eventually fall into place," Mayberry said. "Outside of adopting a belief mindset, I tried my best to always be coachable and my coaches at IU really brought out the best in me. With great coaching and a proper mindset, nothing is impossible."