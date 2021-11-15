What we learned: Week one of Mike Woodson's Hoosiers

The suspense is broken. The mystery is beginning to unravel. After 8 months of building anticipation, we have seen Mike Woodson's Indiana Hoosiers play basketball.

The opening game of the season was not without its stressors. A lack of shot-making from Indiana allowed Eastern Michigan to hang around and pull within two points in the waning minutes of the game. The Hoosiers were able to eke out a 68-62 victory but showed that improvement on offense was much needed.

They did just that in an 85-49 against Northern Illinois. The entire roster was able to play stifling defense and the ball was hopping around at an impressive level offensively. It was fun basketball to watch on both ends -- something that hasn't been said about IU hoops in for the better part of a decade.

There are a few key takeaways from week one of the new era of IU hoops