With the official hiring of Wright State head coach Jeff Mercer to Indiana, TheHoosier.com has a look at what reporters and experts around the country are saying about the pickup. Those quotes and more are embedded below.

Zach Osterman, Indianapolis Star - IU's new coach just might be 'the Brad Stevens of collegiate baseball' Fred Glass could have set the bar lower for Jeff Mercer, the man he only needed a weekend to confirm as his baseball coach. But know this: Glass, IU’s athletic director, wouldn’t set it so high if he wasn’t supremely confident Mercer would clear it. "I think I’ve hired the Brad Stevens of collegiate baseball,” Glass told IndyStar on Monday night, after IU confirmed Mercer’s hiring from Wright State to replace Chris Lemonis. “This guy’s different. The command of the room, he’s an old soul, beyond his years. “'I’m just telling you. I can’t wait to have everybody watch this guy operate." So begins the Jeff Mercer era, one Glass clearly believes will be a resounding success for a team that’s already enjoyed more of that than any of its Big Ten peers in the last decade. Mike Miller, Herald-Times - Mercer named next IU baseball coach Mercer’s addition ends a week-long coaching search for Indiana, which moved quickly after former coach Chris Lemonis left for Mississippi State on June 24. Mercer, a native of Bargersville, gives the Hoosiers a well-regarded and up-and-coming coach positioned to build off the recent run of success under Lemonis and his predecessor, Tracy Smith. Mercer has deep recruiting ties to the grassroots levels within the state, a coaching pedigree and an analytical approach that Glass feels will make the new coach a winner for years to come. “I think he can be and will be the coach for the next 10-to-20 years because I think he’s going to be successful,” Glass said. Mercer is coming off his second season guiding his alma mater, earning Horizon League Coach of the Year honors after leading the Raiders to a 39-17 overall record and an NCAA Tournament appearance at the Stanford Regional. Mercer made quick, impactful work during his two-year run at Wright State, winning 77 games across both campaigns. Earlier this spring, he also signed the school’s first ever top-100 recruiting class.

Additional Quotes