Mike Woodson and the Indiana Hoosiers couldn't have asked for a better off-season. After a disappointing year on the court, the Indiana staff went to work and made some serious noise to quickly revamp their roster. On paper, this looks like a top-15 kind of team. They have a mix of leadership and youth. They filled several of their weaknesses. And they might have the deepest team we've seen in years. Games aren't won on paper, but the paper is looking pretty shiny heading into next season. So what are the realistic expectations for this Indiana team moving forward? Here's what some of the basketball world is saying:



•Jon Rothstein- "Mike Woodson has added Kanaan Carlyle, Oumar Ballo, and Myles Rice. Add Trey Galloway, Mackenzie Mgbako, and Malik Reneau, and Indiana is a consensus Top 25 team entering 2024-2025." •Joe Lunardi- Lists Indiana as a 4-seed in the NCAA Tournament. Tied with Purdue as the highest Tournament seeds from the Big Ten Conference. •Sleepers Media Podcast- Bold Prediction: "Indiana will win the Big Ten and sweep Purdue." •BustingBrackets.com- Lists Indiana as Big Ten Champions. "But the reason why the Hoosiers have climbed to the No. 1 spot is due to how the transfer portal has gone for them. Oumar Ballo averaged a double-double at Indiana and was one of the top players in the portal, while Myles Rice and Kanaan Carlyle are two double-digit scorers at Washington State and Stanford respectively. They even added some needed shooting with Luke Goode, who comes over from Illinois.This doesn’t even include Bryson Tucker, a 5-star wing prospect whom Indiana was surprisingly able to land. There may be concerns as to the overall fits of the current roster but from a talent standpoint, no one has more right now than Coach Woodson’s team. •ESPN- Way-too-early preseason rankings: Indiana comes in at #16. "The winners of the first wave of portal season. The Hoosiers landed Arizona transfer Oumar Ballo, the top-ranked player in the portal, as well as top-15 guard transfers Myles rice and Kanaan Carlyle.Three starters also return: Reneau, Mgbako, and Galloway. They added Illinois transfer Luke Goode to address their shooting woes, although another perimeter sniper with size could help. •Bart Tovik- Lists Indiana at #22 in preseason ranking, 4th in the Big Ten. •SB Nation- Ballo was the best center available. Myles Rice is the floor general they need. Kanaan Carlyle gives them a bucket-getting combo guard. Indiana will have no excuses for missing the NCAA tournament next season. With Purdue and Illinois turning over huge portions of their roster, the Hoosiers will be expected to compete near the top of the Big Ten entering the season.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NaWtlIFdvb2Rzb24gaGl0IHRoZSB0cmFuc2ZlciBwb3J0YWwgaGFy ZCB0aGlzIG9mZnNlYXNvbi4gTm93LCBoZSBtaWdodCBqdXN0IGhhdmUgaGlz IGJlc3Qgcm9zdGVyIHlldCBkdXJpbmcgaGlzIHRpbWUgYXMgdGhlIGhlYWQg Y29hY2ggZm9yIHRoZSBIb29zaWVycy48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1phY2hCcm93bmluZzE3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBa YWNoQnJvd25pbmcxNzwvYT4gYnJlYWtzIGl0IGRvd246IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9HTEZwZTcweWloIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vR0xGcGU3MHlp aDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL2l1 YmI/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNpdWJiPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEluZGlhbmFSaXZhbHMgKEBJbmRpYW5hUml2YWxzKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0luZGlhbmFSaXZhbHMvc3Rh dHVzLzE3OTI1NTgzOTUzNjg2NTcyMDM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ TWF5IDIwLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK