TheHoosier - What is Indiana getting in the McCullough brothers?

While some may be surprised to see Dasan McCullough flip his commitment from Ohio State to Indiana and the opportunity to play with his brother, Deland McCullough II, immediately, his former high school coach is not one of them. Andy Sims coached Dasan, Deland and younger brother, Daeh, at Blue Valley North High School and said he understands the importance of all three wanting to play together at a university where their father, Deland, is an assistant coach. "Who has ever been in this situation? I can’t think of anyone who has three boys who could be on the same team at the same time while you are coaching there. It is kind of unprecedented and what is unique about it is that same possibility that all three are defensive backs. The new age deal is three safeties and how cool would that be if all three are safeties. All three will be in that same room together and what a possibility. It is definitely cool and exciting for the McCullough family. I am so happy for the whole McCullough family, what a great opportunity and truly what coaching is all about – building that family atmosphere," Sims told TheHoosier.com. Sims coached both Dasan and Deland at the same time and had all three as part of his championship contending defenses at Blue Valley North High School. He was confident having all three on the field when it came to his defense. "I was very confident in my defense when they were on the field. I put Desan and Deland at the safety position and moved them around. With Daeh, we needed support at corner and it was phenomenal. Desan was also used on offense. Having him out there was a deterrent. Don’t be shocked to see those guys put up some offensive numbers. Desan also returned punts for us and all three played on special teams for us. Sims coached both Deland and Desan at the same time, as Deland was a senior and Desan was a freshman. The two will play together for Indiana as Deland has transferred from Miami of Ohio and Desan will graduate in 2022. "I think that is the point of it all, right? We talk all the time about football being a family and this is a true definition of this. These are his actual brothers and how special is that," Sims said.

When Deland McCullough II announced his transfer from Miami of Ohio and then commitment to Indiana, he spoke of the importance of playing with his younger brother, Daeh McCullough, who had just committed, and his father. "The thing that set Indiana apart from the others is that it is like a second home to me and that my dad is there and Daeh is committed there. Family means everything for me, and, clearly, that is the same with Coach Allen. Playing with my family is something that I have always wanted to do, and now I am getting the chance," he said. Daeh echoed those same sentiments. "The thing that set Indiana apart from the others is that it is like a second home to me and that my dad is there and Daeh is committed there. Family means everything for me, and, clearly, that is the same with Coach Allen," Daeh said. "Playing with my family is something that I have always wanted to do, and now I am getting the chance." And, when he announced his decision, Dasan, said family played a factor in him swapping out Ohio State with Indiana. "I can’t really give you a timeline on how long I have been seriously thinking about it, but after I heard my (older) brother, that it was a possibility of him coming, I can say that’s when the thoughts started to get serious," Dasan McCullough said. “I am very excited. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I am just really excited to be able to play with them and be under my dad also. It just all worked out perfectly, and I really think it was God’s plan for this to work out this way and all of us to still be together in college."