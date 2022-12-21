Western Michigan DL Transfer Andre Carter Commits to Indiana
Indiana added to its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday with the commitment and signing of Western Michigan transfer DL Andre Carter.
Carter had offers from Kansas, Auburn, Nebraska, Iowa State, Virginia Tech and Ole Miss among others. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
Carter took an official visit to Indiana last weekend.
The 6-foot-5, 263 pound defensive end is coming off a 2022 season where he totaled 70 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception. For his career, Carter has 134 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, and one interception.
Carter was a three-star recruit coming out of Cass Tech (MI) high school and was ranked the No. 26 player in the state. He had offers from Cincinnati, Purdue, Iowa State, Buffalo, Boston College, Temple and more.
Carter was a Second-Team All-MAC selection in 2022. He is ranked as the No. 201 player in the transfer portal.
He becomes the 16th commitment for Indiana in the 2023 recruiting class and the fifth from the transfer portal.
----
