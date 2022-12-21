Indiana added to its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday with the commitment and signing of Western Michigan transfer DL Andre Carter.

Carter had offers from Kansas, Auburn, Nebraska, Iowa State, Virginia Tech and Ole Miss among others. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Carter took an official visit to Indiana last weekend.

The 6-foot-5, 263 pound defensive end is coming off a 2022 season where he totaled 70 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception. For his career, Carter has 134 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, and one interception.