West Texas A&M OL transfer Parker Hanna chooses Indiana

Indiana added on to their offensive line Friday evening landing veteran offensive lineman Parker Hanna out of the portal. Hanna spent four seasons at West Texas A&M, playing 30 games through those four years. He stands at 6'5", and hails from Stratford, TX. Hanna has one season of eligibility remaining.

The offensive line has been a position that coaches Tom Allen and Darren Hiller have been pressured to address during the offseason. Hanna becomes the first offensive lineman the Hoosiers landed out of the portal, after reinforcing the D-line, linebackers, running backs, and receivers. Ahead of the 2021 season, Hanna was named to Dave Campbell's preseason All-Texas Small College Team, and after the 2019 season Hanna was selected to the Lone Star Conference All-second team.