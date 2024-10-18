Week 8 B1G Football Power Rankings; a changing of the guard

Heading into week 8 of the college football season the race in the Big Ten is very far from over, but we can start to lay out several scenarios. Personally, I believe the B1G will have 4 teams that end up 11-1, or better and deserving of an invite to the CFP. But, if that 4th team is Indiana, don't be too surprised if there is a "rule change."

After beating Ohio State in Eugne, the Oregon Ducks control their own destiny with a manageable schedule. The Duck's toughest remaining games will come in 3 of their final 4 contests: at #24 Michigan Nov. 2, at a surging Wisconsin Nov. 16, and a season finale at home vs rival Washington. Penn State will also head to Madison to play the Badgers before taking on Ohio State, a game the Buckeyes cannot lose if they want to remain in the CFP picture. The Nittany Lions could lose to OSU and be fine with one regular season loss, although a 10-2 OSU team would probably still get an invitation extended, I mean it's Ohio State, what would you expect.

The biggest surprise of the college football season will be the 'Ringo Starr' of that 11-1 quartet of teams that I mentioned earlier, the Indiana Hoosiers. And it is more than plausible. While there is little, or maybe zero margin for error for the Hoosiers, they have a path. Just like the path to 6-0 I talked about before the season started, there is a path to 11-1, or better for Indiana. The team at the center of every one of these scenarios is Ohio State, and that is the only game IU can afford to lose and remain among the Top 12 CFP teams. Indiana just has to beat everyone else, which is easy for you to say. But the Hoosiers will be favored in every game save for the Buckeyes. Oregon will also be favored to win their remaining 6 games. Penn State will probably be a 2.5-point favorite at home vs Ohio State, as well as favored to win the rest of their games. If OSU loses at Penn State and ends up 10-2, Indiana's hopes of getting in might dim, even at 11-1, but I think the Hoosiers make it in. Here's this week's Big Ten Power Rankings.

#1. Oregon (AP #2) 3-0 (6-0) Is coming off of one of the most important wins of the college football season after holding off Ohio State 32-31 in Eugene last week. I'm giving them their due, but I still think OSU might be the best team in the conference. This week: -27.5 @ Purdue

#2A. Penn State (AP #3) 6-0 (3-0) After a slow start to the season the Nittany Lions roared in Los Angeles last week, coming back to defeat USC 33-30 in OT. Tom Allen's defense was tested again but made the plays when needed. The offense managed to do enough for the win. This week - Bye

#2B. Ohio State (AP #4) 3-0 (5-1) Took the "L" vs the Ducks partly because of some ill-timed poor clock management and some quick thinking by Dan Lanning. The NCAA took of the latter this week with a rule change. The Buckeyes get to think about it for a week, but I still expect to see them in the B1G championship game if they get passed Penn State later this season. This week: Bye

#4. (AP#16) Indiana 6-0 (3-0) Remains one of the biggest surprises in college football under Curt Cignetti. The Hoosiers will face their first "true test" of the season this week for the non-believers. I think it will be a great test for Indiana, but one I expect them to pass because that offense 'ain't no joke!' This week: -6.5 vs Nebraska.