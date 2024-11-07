Week 11 B1G Football Power Rankings - Indiana moves up, again

Tuesday evening brought us a new President of the United States and the release of the first College Football Playoff poll. Which mattered most to you is a personal matter. Not much of a surprise at the top with the Oregon Ducks claiming the top spot and I do not expect that to change until the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday, December 7th in Indianapolis. There are 4 B1G teams in the top 8 and 4 SEC teams in the top 12.

This is going to change week by week. The Big ten will see Indiana host Michigan this Saturday and then travel to Ohio State after a bye week. Georgia travels to Oxford Saturday to take on an Ole Miss team that has lost two games by a field goal.

#1 Oregon (CFP #1) 9-0 (5-0) Has not looked dominant, but maybe those days are over in CFB? Regardless, the Ducks take care of their business each week. I am not sold on the fact that Oregon is the best team in the country. We will have to wait until December to find that out. This week: -24.5 vs Maryland

#2 (CFP#8) Indiana 9-0 (6-0) Is a two-score favorite over the reining national champion Wolverines for the first time in program history. Let that soak in for a minute or 5. I moved the Hoosiers up to the 2 spot because I honestly believe they might be the most complete team in the conference. A Hoosier win will put them at the double-digit mark for yet another record. This week: -13.5 vs Michigan.

#3 Ohio State (CFP #2) 7-1 (4-1) Is coming off of a win at Penn State that propelled the Buckeyes back into the Big ten title race. The have a practice game this week. This week: -37.5 vs Purdue

#4 Penn State (CFP #6) 7-1 (4-1) The Nittany Lions are going to make it into the CFP because there is no one left on their schedule that can beat them, and they haven't exactly played a murders row as it is. I think they are the weakest of the B1G's top 4. This week: -13.5 Washington