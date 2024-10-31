Week 10 B1G Football Power Rankings - Indiana moves up

Week 10 has arrived in the incredible world of college football. Nothing changed at the top from last week, but there is change in the top 4 here. Oregon cruised over Illinois, Penn State rolled in Madison, and Indiana continued its winning ways with backup QB Tayven Jackson over Washington. Here comes the big hairy but - But a week after being throttled by Indiana 56-7 Nebraska went to Columbus and led the Buckeyes in the 4th quarter. That's a good enough comparison for me to move the one-loss Bucks. They get their chance this week to make up for it, but until then OSU gets relegated.

I am moving Indiana up to the #3 spot because of their incredibly consistent play in their 8-0 start this season. Indiana will face a stiff challenge on the road in front of 80,000 in East Lansing, but the Hoosiers need some tuff wins on their CFP resume. Ohio State gets a shot at redemption of sorts as the #4 Buckeyes will play #3 Penn State in Happy Valley. An Ohio State loss pushes the dagger in a little deeper for Ryan Day's team that has a multi-million-dollar payroll. It would also leave Buckeye fans howling. A Penn State loss would potentially add another 11-1 fly to the Big Ten's CFP ointment.

#1 Oregon (AP #1) 8-0 (5-0) Thumped Illinois early and cruised in the 2nd half for a 38-9 win over what was/is considered one of the B1G's better "middle-of-the-pack teams. The Ducks travel across the country to play in the "Big House" in what should be a challenge only by noise standards this week as the reigning national champs have a solid D-line, but so-so offense and a QB who doesn't throw the ball much. This week: -15.5 at Michigan

#2 Penn State (AP #3) 7-0 (4-0) The Nittany Lions are undefeated and an underdog at home in Happy Valley? Their opponent did not look that sharp last week playing at home. This game comes down to PSU's defense vs Ohio State's speedy offense. This week: +3.5 vs Ohio State

#3 (AP#13) Indiana 8-0 (5-0) Is flying higher than ever in the pantheon of college football. The Hoosiers are likely to make an improbable appearance in the first iteration of the 12-team College Football Playoffs. The big question is who is who trots out as QB1 Saturday? Indiana is a non-traditional power and needs Kurtis Rourke back asap to keep impressing the people who still cannot believe what Curt Cignetti is accomplishing in Bloomington. This week: -7.5 at Michigan State.

#4 Ohio State (AP #4) 6-1 (3-1) I was not impressed with the job Ohio State did at home vs Nebraska. The Buckeye offense was stymied by a defense that surrendered 56 points just 1 week prior and OSU might be playing a better defense on Saturday? This week: -3.5 at Penn State