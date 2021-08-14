 TheHoosier - WATCH: Trayce Jackson-Davis, Miller Kopp discuss game one win over BC Mega
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-14 07:25:13 -0500') }} basketball Edit

WATCH: Trayce Jackson-Davis, Miller Kopp discuss game one win over BC Mega

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Indiana forwards Trayce Jackson-Davis and Miller Kopp discuss IU's 79-66 win over BC Mega in the first of two exhibition games in the Bahamas.

IU returns to action on Sunday at 1:00 pm ET.

Above are the full Q&A's.

(Videos courtesy of IU Athletics.)

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}