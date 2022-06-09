WATCH: Tom Crean congratulates Jordan Hulls on retirement, joining IU staff

Former Indiana head coach Tom Crean took to social media to congratulate Jordan Hulls on his official retirement from professional basketball and wish him luck on his next journey at Indiana.

Last month, it was announced that Hulls would become the Hoosiers Team and Recruiting Coordinator to take over for Brian Walsh who was elevated to an assistant coach.

Hulls played under Tom Crean for the Hoosiers from 2009-13 and was part of a group which won the 2013 Big Ten outright championship, its first in 20 years, made two NCAA Sweet Sixteen appearances and was the No. 1 team in the country for the better part of the 2012-13 season. He finished his career ranked 30th in IU scoring with 1,318 points, was fourth in career three-point field goal percentage (44.1%) and third in career free throw percentage (85.9%). He also made an IU and Big Ten record 58-straight free throws over two seasons in 2010 and '11. He is second all-time in games played at IU with 135.

"It's hard to put into words what this opportunity means to me and my family," Hulls said when he took the IU staffer position. "Indiana University has been a part of me my whole life and I couldn't be more excited to come home and work with Coach Woodson, the entire staff, and our players in the program. The relationships built during my time at IU with my teammates, coaches, and community helped shape me into the person I am today. I'm looking forward to building those same type of relationships as I enter into this new and exciting chapter of life in a different role at IU."

Hulls played professionally in Europe from 2013-2021 and in the 2018-19 season, he was named FIBA Europe Cup MVP.

Below is Crean's post to Hulls on Twitter.