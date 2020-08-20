WATCH: Tom Allen talks winter/spring season, offseason work
Indiana head coach Tom Allen participated in a Zoom call with the media on Thursday and discussed what he thought of a potential winter or spring football season, more offseason work and finishing touches on the 2021 recruiting class.
