 WATCH: Tom Allen talks winter/spring season, offseason work
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-20 17:24:42 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Tom Allen talks winter/spring season, offseason work

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Indiana head coach Tom Allen participated in a Zoom call with the media on Thursday and discussed what he thought of a potential winter or spring football season, more offseason work and finishing touches on the 2021 recruiting class.

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}