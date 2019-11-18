News More News
WATCH: Tom Allen, staff, players preview Michigan

Taylor Lehman and DJ Fezler
Staff Writers

Indiana head coach Tom Allen, defensive coordinator Kane Wommack, offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer, quarterback Peyton Ramsey, guard Simon Stepaniak, punter Haydon Whitehead, defensive end James Head and wide receiver Ty Fryfogle all spoke with the media to preview the matchup with No. 12 Michigan this week.

Watch what they had to say in the videos below.

USA Today Images
Tom Allen

Kalen DeBoer

Kane Wommack

Peyton Ramsey

Simon Stepaniak

Ty Fryfogle

James Head

Haydon Whitehead

