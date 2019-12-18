WATCH: Tom Allen reacts to Signing Day
Indiana head coach Tom Allen talked to the media from inside Memorial Stadium after Indiana's activity during Day One of the Early Signing Period was concluded after 18 signings. He also touched on the retirement of athletic director Fred Glass and the departure of offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer.
Watch the press conference in the video below.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.