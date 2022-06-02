Watch: Tom Allen Q&A at Huber's Winery - part one
Tom Allen spoke to fans and the media last week at Huber's Winery ahead of the start of summer.
He discussed the potential Big Ten conference re-alignment, evaluating spring practice and the overall state of team.
Above is the first part of Tom Allen's Q&A.
