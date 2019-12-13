News More News
WATCH: Tom Allen, players discuss plans leading up to Gator Bowl

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Indiana head coach Tom Allen, senior safety Khalil Bryant and sophomore safety Devon Matthews talked to the media about their team and individual plans leading up to Indiana's bowl game in Jacksonville, where Matthews and Bryant are from.

Watch what they had to say in the videos below.

USA Today Images
USA Today Images

Tom Allen

Khalil Bryant and Devon Matthews

