Watch: Tom Allen, Kane Wommack, Kalen DeBoer preview Connecticut
After the biggest defeat of Ton Allen's tenure as Indiana head football coach Saturday, the Hoosier staff addressed the media and spoke about the efforts to "flush out" the loss and move ahead to Connecticut in Week Four.
Watch what the staff and players had to say in the videos below.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tom Allen
Kane Wommack
Kalen DeBoer
Nick Westbrook
Coy Cronk
Allen Stallings
Raheem Layne
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.