Watch: Tom Allen, Kane Wommack, Kalen DeBoer preview Connecticut

TheHoosier.com Staff • TheHoosier
After the biggest defeat of Ton Allen's tenure as Indiana head football coach Saturday, the Hoosier staff addressed the media and spoke about the efforts to "flush out" the loss and move ahead to Connecticut in Week Four.

Watch what the staff and players had to say in the videos below.

Indiana defensive coordinator Kane Wommack addressed his defense's performance against Ohio State in IU's week-three blowout loss to Ohio State.

