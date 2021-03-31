 TheHoosier - Watch: Tom Allen gives an update on spring practice
Watch: Tom Allen gives an update on spring practice

Paul Gable • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
@PaulEGable

Indiana head football coach Tom Allen gives an update of how spring football has gone for the Hoosiers, a Covid-19 update and announces there is no spring game this year.

Above is the full Q&A.

(Video courtesy of IU Athletics)

