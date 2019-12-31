News More News
WATCH: Tom Allen, Fred Glass, players discuss Florida, bowl, practice

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Indiana athletic director Fred Glass, head coach Tom Allen, cornerback Tiawan Mullen, tight end Peyton Hendershot and defensive tackle Demarcus Elliott spoke to the media for the final time at Fernandina Beach High School on Tuesday morning.

Hear what they had to say in the videos below.

Fred Glass

Tom Allen

Tiawan Mullen

Peyton Hendershot

Demarcus Elliott 

{{ article.author_name }}