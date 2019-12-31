WATCH: Tom Allen, Fred Glass, players discuss Florida, bowl, practice
Indiana athletic director Fred Glass, head coach Tom Allen, cornerback Tiawan Mullen, tight end Peyton Hendershot and defensive tackle Demarcus Elliott spoke to the media for the final time at Fernandina Beach High School on Tuesday morning.
Hear what they had to say in the videos below.
Fred Glass
Tom Allen
Tiawan Mullen
Peyton Hendershot
Demarcus Elliott
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.