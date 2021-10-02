WATCH: Tamar Bates, Xavier Johnson discuss their first Hoosier Hysteria
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Indiana freshman guard Tamar Bates and junior guard Xavier Johnson discuss their first Hoosier Hysteria.
Above are the full Q&A’s.
(Video courtesy of TheHoosier.com.)
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.