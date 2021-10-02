 TheHoosier - WATCH: Tamar Bates, Xavier Johnson discuss their first Hoosier Hysteria
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-02 18:01:12 -0500') }} basketball

WATCH: Tamar Bates, Xavier Johnson discuss their first Hoosier Hysteria

Keegan Nickoson • TheHoosier
Staff Writer

Indiana freshman guard Tamar Bates and junior guard Xavier Johnson discuss their first Hoosier Hysteria.

Above are the full Q&A’s.

(Video courtesy of TheHoosier.com.)

{{ article.author_name }}