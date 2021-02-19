WATCH: Rob Phinisee previews Michigan State, talks IU's improved play
IU junior point guard Rob Phinisee previews Michigan State and talks about Indiana's improved play, winning three of the last four outings this season.
Above is the full Q&A.
(Video courtesy of IU Athletics)
