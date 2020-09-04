WATCH: OG Anunoby hits game-winner at buzzer against Celtics
On Thursday, former Indiana forward OG Anunoby hit a game-winning three at the buzzer to the lift the Toronto Raptors over the Boston Celtics in the NBA playoffs to make the series 2-1.
After the Celtics went ahead by two points with 0.5 seconds left, Kyle Lowry threw a cross-court, skip pass to Anunoby in the corner who nailed the shot to win 104-103.
Anunoby finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds in 45 minutes on Thursday.
“I expected to make it. I don’t shoot trying to miss," Anunoby said in his postgame press conference. "I wasn’t gonna act surprised. I wasn’t surprised.”
Anunoby was selected No. 23 overall in the 2017 NBA Draft and put together his best season as a pro this year. He averaged 10.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and shot 39 percent from three.
OG AT THE BUZZER! 😱 pic.twitter.com/44YbQ6E4Lk— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) September 4, 2020
