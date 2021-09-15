WATCH: Nick Sheridan, Charlton Warren recap Idaho, preview Cincinnati
IU offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan and defensive coordinator Charlton Warren give their final takes on the Idaho win and look ahead to Indiana's matchup with Cincinnati.
Above are the full Q&A's.
(video courtesy of IU Athletics).
