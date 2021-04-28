TheHoosier - WATCH: Nick Sheridan, Charlton Warren address media after spring camp

WATCH: Nick Sheridan, Charlton Warren address media after spring camp
Indiana offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan and defensive coordinator Charlton Warren spoke with the media Wednesday and reflected on how spring practice went for their respective groups.
Hear what they had to say in the videos below.
(Video courtesy of Indiana University Athletics)
----
