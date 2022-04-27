Watch: Mike Woodson throws out first pitch at IU baseball game

Indiana men's basketball coach Mike Woodson threw out the first pitch at the Indiana baseball game on Tuesday night.

The Hoosiers took on in-state rival Butler at Victory Field in Indianapolis.

Indiana took down the Butler Bulldogs, 9-1. The Hoosiers had a shutout going into the ninth inning until a solo home run by Butler broke the seal.

The Hoosiers take on Illinois State on Wednesday and then welcome Illinois to Bloomington for a three-game weekend series, beginning on Friday night.

Below are some videos from Woodson's first pitch.