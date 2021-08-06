WATCH: Mike Woodson talks summer practice, previews Bahamas
Indiana head coach Mike Woodson talks about who has stood out in summer practice, expectations for this season and talks about the upcoming trip to the Bahamas for the Hoosiers.
Above is the full Q&A.
(Video courtesy of IU Athletics)
----
